Caitlin Clark named WNBA All-Star, LeBron James and Kevin Durant offer praise for Indiana Fever star
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark is officially a WNBA All-Star. Clark, 22, was named an All-Star on Tuesday night. She is one of the 12 players that will make up Team WNBA in Phoenix later this month.
She is averaging 16.1 points and 7.0 assists per game. After a slow start, the Fever are 8-13 and sit in ninth place in the standings. Clark's growth has been an important part of Indiana's turnaround, including their four-game winning streak in the middle of June.
Clark's skill and popularity continue to draw big crowds. Over 20,000 fans attended the Fever's game against the Las Vegas Aces Tuesday night, and every Indiana home game has drawn at least 15,000 fans this season according to Across The Timeline. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been among those crowds more than once.
The number of people who show up to watch Clark alone puts pressure on her to play well, as does her own perfectionist personality. She wants to be the best, and some fans expected the Fever to be great this season.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented on Clark's reality and how she can best manage it this season on the Mind The Game podcast. "My advice to Caitlin... Be a horse, Kentucky Derby. Put your blinders on. Go to work. Show up to work," James began. "Punch your clock in. Prepare yourself. Work on your game, work on your craft. Keep your mouth shut and learn from the vets."
James went on to celebrate that the WNBA is now using charter flights to get teams around and said that Clark will do a lot for the league. He is rooting for the Indiana rookie guard.
"I hope she (Caitlin) kills. I hope Aliyah Boston does amazing," James said. Boston was the Fever's first overall pick in 2023. "She's a great talent. She seems like a great gal," James added of Clark.
Clark, who is still just a rookie, is 17th in the WNBA in points per game. The All-Star guard ranks third in assists per night. She has been terrific and led the league in fan voting for the All-Star teams — Boston finished second.
James isn't the only NBA star who has recently shared his opinions on Clark's performance and stature. Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant commented on the Iowa product and her popularity in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
"Caitlin's just got to continue to show up every day. The WNBA is doing a great job of showcasing her. I see her games on ESPN every other day," Durant said after noting that Clark will be on Team USA for the Olympics at some point in her career despite being left off of the 2024 squad.
"If she continues to keep getting better as a player, her production on the court gets better, then the league will grow," Durant added.
Indiana started the season 1-8 and had a brutally challenging schedule. Since then, Clark, Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell have guided the team to a 7-5 mark. All three of those players will be All-Stars this season.
"I think it's great when NBA players come [to games]. I think it's great that they're showing their support because I think Women's Basketball is on the rise," Boston said last week. "They want to see great basketball, and I think coming and watching us is a great example of that. It's great."
Clark, Boston, and the Fever next play on June 6 when they host the New York Liberty.
