Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark praised by Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton: 'She's a great player'
CARMEL, IN. — Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton are the faces of pro basketball in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers stars both play the same position and have similar play styles defined by pace, passing brilliance, and deep shooting.
The two met for the first time just after Clark was drafted by the Fever in mid-April. "Tyrese is incredible," Clark said. "It's nice to be in the same city now, and the thing I love about him is the way he passes the ball. I watch his game and it's just incredible what he can do."
Now, the Fever are 16 games into their campaign. They sit at 6-10 and have won five of their last seven games after a slow start. Clark has been rounding into form, and Indiana currently sits in eighth-place in the standings.
Haliburton has attended multiple Fever games this season, and he's been with a different group of people for both of them. He's seen two wins in person, including the Fever's first home victory this season against the Chicago Sky.
At his basketball camp last Saturday, Haliburton commented on Clark's season and what he is seeing from the young guard so far this season.
"I would love to be able to interact with her more. Obviously, in season, a lot going on for her. I would love to catch up with her a little bit more," Haliburton shared. "It's great that we have Connor [McCaffery] (Clark's boyfriend) in our franchise so I can talk to Connor and see how she's feeling kind of through him a little bit. But I don't really get involved in all that extracurricular off court stuff. She's a great player."
So far, Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. She has looked more comfortable in recent games as the Fever have gotten production across the board. The Iowa product nearly had a triple double in her most recent outing — a win over the Washington Mystics.
Haliburton went on to praise Fever All-Star Kelsey Mitchell and comment on how much fun the games have been. He likes to bring people who haven't experienced the WNBA before. The Pacers and Fever both play their home games in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
"It's really cool to see the excitement around them," Haliburton said of the Fever. His camp was last weekend in a suburb of Indianapolis, and the star guard is getting healthy this offseason.
