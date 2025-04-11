Cavaliers Coach Kenny Atkinson Shockingly Ejected from Pacers Game
With the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed already locked up, the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers are resting many of their top players in a potential second-round playoff series preview on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers.
Following a surprisingly robust run, the Cavaliers head into the fourth quarter leading by a single point, 82-81 — but without their head coach for the final frame.
First-year Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson, thought to be the favorite to earn Coach of the Year honors this season, was ejected from the game late into the third period after contesting referees' decision not to call a foul on Pacers power forward Obi Toppin for making clear contact with reserve Cleveland big man Tristan Thompson on a drive.
The Pacers had been in the midst of a 15-2 run to rally their way back into the Cleveland bout, before some Cavaliers free throws stopped the bleeding a bit.
Assistant coach Johnnie Bryant will take over for Atkinson down the stretch.
Cleveland, with nothing to play for, opted to rest four of his starters — All-Star point guard Darius Garland, small forward Max Strus, All-NBA shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, All-Star power forward Evan Mobley — for the game.
The Pacers, meanwhile, are playing for the East's No. 4 seed.
The Pacers will secure homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a victory on Thursday. If the 50-29 New York Knicks lose their ongoing matchup with the Detroit Pistons and the Pacers win against Cleveland, Indiana will remain alive in the hunt for the East's third seed.
For just the fourth time in franchise history (and the first time since LeBron James departed for the Los Angeles Lakers), Cleveland clinched the No. 1 seed in the East this season with a 63-16 record on the year so far. Hence, Atkinson has been playing deep-bench cogs like Thompson and Javonte Green big minutes down the season's home stretch, and strategically allocating limited minutes to starting center Jarrett Allen and sixth man Ty Jerome.
