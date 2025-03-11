Pacers Star Pascal Siakam Fined by NBA After Altercation With Official
Three-time All-Star Indiana Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam was dinged by the league with a considerable fine, following a recent confrontation with a referee.
The NBA announced in a press statement that the 6-foot-8 vet is being penalized for an encounter during a Saturday night road matchup against another Eastern Conference hopeful, the Atlanta Hawks.
"Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam has been fined $25,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward game officials, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations," the statement read. "The incident occurred after the end of the fourth quarter of Indiana’s 120-118 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 8 at State Farm Arena."
Siakam, 30, was arguing a call in the midst of a hotly contest away bout. He would finish the game with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field (1-of-5 from long range) andd 6-of-6 shooting from the foul line, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block, plus a team-best +13 plus-minus.
The two-time All-NBA big man played sparingly in Indiana's most recent game, a 121-103 loss to the lowly Chicago Bulls on Monday. He and fellow starting Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith each suited up for a team-most 24 minutes in the blowout defeat. Siakam finished with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor, four assists, one steal and a rebound.
On Tuesday, Siakam will likely be pushing for more minutes and touches in a more meaningful clash, at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. Sporting a 35-28 record, the Pacers are only a game behind the 36-27 Bucks for the right to the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The 36-29 Detroit Pistons are right behind them.
Siakam inked a four-season, $189.5 million maximum salary with Indiana in the summer of 2024, fresh off being traded to the Pacers midway through the 2023-24 season and subsequently helping guide them to a 47-35 record and a surprise Eastern Conference Finals berth. Granted, they got throttled by the eventual champion Boston Celtics in a four-game sweep, but still — they got further in the postseason last spring than they had in 10 years.
Through 63 healthy games for Indiana this year, Siakam is averaging 20.7 points on .521/.400/.748 shooting splits, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
