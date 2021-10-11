Check Out The Awesome Photo Myles Turner Shared On Twitter

Myles Turner quote Tweeted a fans Tweet on Sunday, and the post from Turner can be seen embedded below.

The Tweet Turner quote Tweeted was a photo edit made by Twitter user @BigBethan.

In the photo is pictures of Turner in college, being drafted and with the Indiana Pacers.

The original post from the Twitter user can be seen embedded below.

Turner is entering his seventh season the NBA (all with the Pacers) and averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season.

He also led the NBA in blocks per game (3.4 BPG), which was his second time leading the league in that stat.

