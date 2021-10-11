Publish date:
Check Out The Awesome Photo Myles Turner Shared On Twitter
Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner quote Tweeted a fans photo edit of him.
Myles Turner quote Tweeted a fans Tweet on Sunday, and the post from Turner can be seen embedded below.
The Tweet Turner quote Tweeted was a photo edit made by Twitter user @BigBethan.
In the photo is pictures of Turner in college, being drafted and with the Indiana Pacers.
The original post from the Twitter user can be seen embedded below.
Turner is entering his seventh season the NBA (all with the Pacers) and averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season.
He also led the NBA in blocks per game (3.4 BPG), which was his second time leading the league in that stat.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.