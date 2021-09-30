Check Out The Photos The Indiana Pacers Tweeted

The Indiana Pacers Tweeted out photos from training camp on Wednesday.

After beating the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA's new play-in tournament last season, the Pacers fell to the Wizards, so they came just one game shy of the NBA Playoffs.

They will ironically face the Hornets in the first game of their 2021-22 regular season.

October 20, the Pacers and Hornets will kick off their seasons in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Pacers will begin the preseason on October 5, agains the Knicks in New York City.

