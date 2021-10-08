    • October 8, 2021
    Check Out The Photos The Indiana Pacers Tweeted Before Their Game With The Cleveland Cavaliers
    Publish date:

    The Indiana Pacers Tweeted out three photos on Friday. They are playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday evening.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Friday afternoon, and their post can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

    In the Tweet they shared three photos of players from Friday at shoot around. 

    The Pacers are in Cleveland, Ohio, to play the Cavaliers for their second preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    The Pacers lost their first preseason game on Tuesday evening in New York, New York, against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. 

    They lost 125-104, and rookie Chris Duarte had a team-high 15 points. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

