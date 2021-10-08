Check Out The Photos The Indiana Pacers Tweeted Before Their Game With The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Friday afternoon, and their post can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

In the Tweet they shared three photos of players from Friday at shoot around.

The Pacers are in Cleveland, Ohio, to play the Cavaliers for their second preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Pacers lost their first preseason game on Tuesday evening in New York, New York, against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

They lost 125-104, and rookie Chris Duarte had a team-high 15 points.

