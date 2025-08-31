Does Tyrese Haliburton Regret Playing in Game He Tore Achilles? Pacers Star Answers
Hindsight is always 20/20 — and this axiom is woven into the fabric of sports at all levels.
If "we hit that throw" or "had I made that shot" are examples of what is often heard when the result of any contest is less than optimal. Along with the results of games come the occurrence of injuries. While they pop up unexpectedly, there's always an element of "what if" associated with them.
Indiana Pacers All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton knows all about this. Having endured a calf strain in last year's NBA Playoffs, it wasn't a guarantee that he'd be able to muster enough energy or strength to play in the series-deciding Game 7 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder in this summer's NBA Finals.
After a quick start, Haliburton ultimately crumpled to the ground with a torn Achilles in the first quarter of the eventual loss. Haliburton now faces a long recovery which could keep him out for the entirety of the 2025-26 season.
Recently, Haliburton spoke with influencer/professional wrestler Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast. Paul asked Haliburton point blank whether he regretted playing in Game 7 which ultimately led to his serious injury.
The Pacers point guard made no bones about how he felt.
"No. Hell no. Hell no. I’ll be honest: I called KD after I got my MRI after Game 5. I said, 'Bro, do you regret playing in the game you tore (your Achilles')?' He said, 'No, not at all.' I was like, 'Alright.'," Haliburton said of talking to Kevin Durant. "Yeah, I wasn’t going to switch anyway, so I’m glad he said that. It made me feel a little bit better. But no, I don’t regret it, bro."
Speaking to another profesional athlete, and one of Durant's ilk no less, was a smart move for Haliburton. There's a high likelihood he was beating himself up for letting his team down even if no one rationally would agree with that line of thinking.
Seeing as Haliburton is one of the more competitive players in the NBA today, his answer to Paul's question is not surprising in the least.
The hopes are that Haliburton can make a full recovery with a year to get ready for 2026-27. The Pacers still figure to be a probable contender within the Eastern Conference upon his return to the court.
