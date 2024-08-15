Craig Sword, who spent last season with Indiana Pacers and Mad Ants, signs overseas with Tasmania JackJumpers
Former Indiana Pacers and Indiana Mad Ants guard Craig Sword has signed overseas with the Tasmania JackJumpers. The signing became official just after the Pacers season ended.
Sword was a G League player for the Pacers affiliate team, the Indiana Mad Ants, last season. He did sign a contract with the Pacers for training camp, but he was waived the next day. He had previously played for the Washington Wizards.
In the G League with the Mad Ants, Sword averaged 8.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He was a very efficient player, shooting 57.2% from the field and 42.7% from deep across 49 appearances with the Mad Ants.
Now, he's headed to the NBL. There, he joins Mojave King (New Zealand Breakers) and Pedro Bradshaw (Cairns Taipans) as 2023-24 Indiana G League players who are joining the league. It has been a popular decision.
Sword signed his contract with the Pacers last September about two weeks after the Mad Ants traded for his G League rights. In his three NBA appearances, the 30-year old guard has averaged 2.0 points and 0.3 assists per game.
"We're thrilled to bring Craig into the program. He's a defensive-minded, dynamic wing who's energetic and will bring some extra flair. I think fans will really enjoy watching him," JackJumpers General Manager Mika Vukona said in a statement.
The Mad Ants roster is going to look very different next season after many departures. Sword recently joined the JackJumpers officially — they have a preseason game in 10 days.
