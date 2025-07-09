Did Tyrese Haliburton Injury Impact Myles Turner's Decision to Leave Pacers for Bucks?
The Indiana Pacers are still trying to sort out where things went wrong with negotiations with Myles Turner. Turner decided to leave the Pacers and sign a four-year deal with the Bucks.
Milwaukee surprised everyone by bringing Turner in. He had spent his entire 10-year career with the Pacers and had never been a free agent until this summer.
Kevin Pritchard mentioned that the negotiations were not acrimonious, so did Turner decide to leave the Pacers in part because of Tyrese Haliburton's torn Achilles that would keep him out for all of next year?
Haliburton's injury likely ends any chance that the Pacers have of getting back to the NBA Finals next season. Pritchard said that Haliburton will not play at all next season, no matter the circumstances.
Turner is in the prime of his career, having turned 29 in March. He has been through a lot during his tenure in Indiana, including numerous years of having his name on the trade block.
Without Haliburton, Turner could have thought that the title window had closed completely. In two years, the team will look a lot different because of how the CBA is set up.
Haliburton's injury may have been a small factor in Turner's decision to leave, but it certainly wasn't the main one. Turner was probably finished being an afterthought.
Pritchard mentioned that he was not given the final chance to negotiate with the Bucks following the final number given to Turner. Perhaps that was because Turner was frustrated that he wasn't given that number to start with by Indiana.
No matter what the reason is, the Pacers have decided to move on from Turner. They traded for Jay Huff, re-signed James Wiseman, and will re-sign Isaiah Jackson to help replace him.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will be saddled with the remnants of Damian Lillard's contract. Turner won't have a true point guard playing with him next season, which might decrease his production.
While it's a disappointing end to a Pacers player who was beloved by the fans, this might end up being the right move in the long term. Next year is going to be hard, though.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
