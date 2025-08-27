Pacers Urged to Stay Away From Top Remaining Free Agent
The Indiana Pacers usually don't make a lot of moves in free agency. They aren't known as a free agent destination, so they typically don't attack the free agent market with a lot of vigor.
If they do, they are usually looking for players along the fringes who can help the team off the bench. There is one player still available who would certainly help them do that.
Malik Beasley looks like he is ready to resume his free agency after he was found to no longer be a target of a gambling investigation. One pundit thinks the Pacers should stay far away.
More news: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Latest Update on Achilles Recovery, Timeline
The Pacers should not think about signing Malik Beasley in free agency
Despite the fact that Beasley is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, the Pacers should not consider bringing him in. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report doesn't want to see a marriage happen there, either.
"Indiana needs to embrace the fact that this could be a "gap year" while Haliburton recovers, lose enough games to stay in the lottery and hope for a good pick in 2026. Adding Beasley would frustrate that possibility."
While the Pacers might not try to sign Beasley, it's not going to be because they are in the lottery. They still have almost every player back from the team that made the Finals last year.
That means that this team is still going to make the playoffs. They won't be in the lottery, but the Pacers simply don't need the distraction that Beasley comes with.
More news: Caitlin Clark Making Big Impact on Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Amid Injury Rehab
The Pacers don't need Beasley's off-the-court distractions
This isn't the only time that Beasley has had some off-the-court problems. He served some jail time stemming from a gun charge after the 2020-21 season.
This gambling investigation isn't done, either. He could still be found to be engaged in some illegal activity, even if he isn't the sole focus of a gambling probe anymore.
Beasley is not worth the risk, especially with how good the Pacers are already. They don't need someone coming in who could wreck that chemistry.
This past season with the Pistons, Beasley averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.