Ex-Indiana Pacers and Mad Ants wing Pedro Bradshaw signs in Australia
Pedro Bradshaw, who spent the last two-plus seasons with the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League, has signed overseas. The wing signed a training camp contract with the Indiana Pacers last summer.
Bradshaw, 25, originally joined the Indiana organization in 2022 when the Mad Ants grabbed him from the G League available player pool. He spent all of the 2022-23 campaign with the Pacers G League affiliate before signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pacers in 2023.
He was waived and returned to the Mad Ants once again for 2023-24. Altogether, he played in over 100 games for the G League club. He averaged 8.4 points per game in that span and shot over 40% from deep in each of the past two G League seasons. His movement and defense stood out.
After over two years in Indiana's organization, Bradshaw is signing in Australia. Late in July, the Cairns Taipans announced that they have signed Bradshaw for his first overseas season. "In the G League he remained just as consistent, especially with his three-point shooting and rebounding," Taipans Head Coach Adam Forde said of Bradshaw in a statement. "The plan for us is to greatly increase the volume of Pedro's output. He'll be one of our go-to guys. All he needs to do is continue on his trajectory and the rest will take care of itself."
Bobi Klintman, the 37th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, played for the Cairns last season, and former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Rob Edwards will join Bradshaw on the team this season The club plays in the NBL — which is also the league former Indiana Mad Ants forward Mojave King signed in this year.
The Mad Ants will have to remake a big part of their roster this season.
