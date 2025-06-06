Fans in Awe of Bonkers Korean Broadcasts of Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner
The Indiana Pacers were able to complete an epic comeback against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, thanks to another game-winning shot from Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton has made it a habit of making shots in the clutch. No one has made more shots than him when the game is on the line in these playoffs.
His two-point shot with just 0.3 seconds left gave the Pacers their only lead of the game. That's all they needed, because they won the game and stole one on the road in Oklahoma City.
Pacers fans loved the Korean broadcast for Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning shot
With it being the NBA Finals, broadcasters from all over the world are calling the games. It's the final series of the season, and everyone had a call for the game-winning shot.
Pacers fans loved one broadcast in particular. The Korean broadcast of the game-winning shot was electric, and everyone loved it.
The broadcast just shows the amount of passion that this game allows people to have. The broadcast perfectly encapsulates what Pacers fans were feeling when the shot went in.
Indiana now has a chance to get greedy. They are going to try to win the first two games of the series on the road. If they accomplish that, they will be able to do this for the third consecutive series.
Haliburton continues to make game-winning shots look easy. Pacers fans have learned to be comfortable in these situations because they know that he will come through.
Indiana would feel better if it didn't create these exciting moments for the Korean broadcast. They would prefer to win these games by a wider margin.
A lot of Pacers fans believe that this call was even better than the call that Mike Breen had on the normal broadcast. Indiana is out to prove that they are the best team in the league.
So far this postseason, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. He is shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from three.
