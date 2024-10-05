Former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel lands new role on Dallas Mavericks staff
Former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel has a new role after losing his job guiding the Phoenix Suns back in May.
Vogel, 51, is taking a role with the Dallas Mavericks. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Vogel will be a coaching consultant, something Mavs head coach Jason Kidd revealed earlier this week.
"It took a lot of begging," Kidd said jokingly of Vogel taking the role, per Stein. "But he was talked into it and I'm happy he said yes."
Previously, Kidd was an assistant coach under Vogel. When Vogel was guided the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 through 2022, there were two different seasons in which Kidd was on his staff as an assistant. That includes the 2019-20 season, one that ended with a Lakers championship.
Vogel's first head coaching gig came with the Pacers. He took over for Jim O'Brien in January of 2011 and instantly helped Indiana turn a season around. He coached the blue and gold for six seasons in total — five of them ended with a playoff berth. He won four playoff series with the Pacers and reached the Eastern Conference Finals twice. He brought the franchise back into a competitive place.
Since then, Vogel has coached the Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, and Phoenix Suns. His Suns stint just ended after only one year.
Now, he's in Dallas where he can help Kidd and the Mavericks, who reached the NBA Finals last season. Vogel is more known for his defensive abilities as a coach.
- Jarace Walker is impressive in one-on-one drills for the Indiana Pacers, growing in many ways before second season. CLICK HERE.
- Early training camp is more about refreshers, less about the new for Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on Myles Turner's future: 'We want him to be here'. CLICK HERE.
- Armed with Olympics experience for Canada, Andrew Nembhard is confident heading into his third season. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers