Jarace Walker impressing in one-on-one drills for Indiana Pacers, growing in many ways before second season
INDIANAPOLIS — The path toward success for Jarace Walker has been the same for most of the offseason. Before summer league, his head coach laid it out. Physicality, motor, rebounding, and defense were the things that the Indiana Pacers young forward needed to show during the summer tune ups.
Walker was named to the All-Summer League Second Team back in July. Now, his second season with the Pacers is about to start, and head coach Rick Carlisle has the same message for what he hopes to see from the 2023 lottery pick.
"The thing that helps [Walker] get on the floor now is physicality, defense, rebounding, and then get on the floor with those high intensity things," Carlisle said. "And then your other gifts will show out."
For Walker, displaying those skills and traits will lead him down the path that Indiana hopes he can be on. When he was selected eighth overall last summer, he was billed a defensive prospect. His size and speed together make it possible for the Houston product to blow up plays and shut down matchups. He was likened to a linebacker by general manager Chad Buchanan.
In year one, his offense appeared to be ahead of his defense. Walker made some nice plays as a passer, and his jump shot looked good in the G League — the primary place he played for much of his rookie year. Walker's handle is smooth. He made some lazy turnovers and still isn't treated like a shooter on the scoring end of the floor, so he has work to do to maximize his impact. But his rookie season was fine offensively, if not encouraging.
On defense, the Baltimore native has room to grow. He would gamble too much in year one, something he and the Pacers coaches staff mentioned often. It put him out of place and compromised his teammates. Prior to reaching the NBA, he could get away with those plays. Now, he can't. His team gets punished.
It's been a focus for the 21-year old, and he's more comfortable on the defensive end now. "I'm never out of the play any more," Walker said of the less glamorous end of the court. "I feel like that was a big thing, gambling and reaching, standing out of the play. [Now] I feel like I'm always at least a decent amount in front of me and my man and the ball and the rim."
That has come from a year of practice. Walker spent time in the gym with veteran forward Pascal Siakam this summer, and they worked together on a variety of skills. What makes Siakam the perfect veteran for Walker is his career journey. Early in his time with the Toronto Raptors, the two-time All-Star had lengthy G League assignments. That matches how Walker's first season looked.
"He taught me about his path, and I feel like that's what stuck with me most," Walker said of his conversations with Siakam. "Him coming from that and to be able to win a real championship just shows his level of fight, his level of effort, just not being able to give up. Staying resilient throughout that process."
Altogether, Walker is more confident entering his second season. His summer league play, offseason work with Siakam, and general experience with a season under his belt have upped his comfort level. That, combined with having a dozen returning teammates, has the young forward feeling good about his progress.
On the floor, the most important way that progress can show up for the blue and gold is one the defensive end. His size and instincts are strong, but he knows there are areas that he can be better, and some of them overlap with Carlisle's comments.
"Fighting over screens, being in the right spots," Walker said of his hopefully improved defense. "Playing passing lanes, blocking out, defending, rebounding."
Siakam helped Walker with the mental side of basketball, too. With a cleared head and obvious areas to focus on improving, Walker is performing well in training camp. He spent the first practice working with the second unit — called the blue team — which also featured T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, and Isaiah Jackson.
Later in that practice, Walker would reach the finals of the team's one-on-one tournament. The following day, he did it again. Both times, Mathurin took down Walker in the finals. But the talented forward's success in that setting is noteworthy.
"I feel like it's a good marker," Walker said of reaching the final matchup. "But second isn't where I want to be."
It's early, but Walker is showing signs that he's headed toward a strong second season. What exactly his role will be isn't clear, and he may be out of the rotation entirely come opening night. But there will be injuries, and once the young forward does play, he'll have a chance to prove he's an improved player from last season. The Pacers will hope that he shows off the skills that could make him the missing piece for an elite team.
He'll have to earn playing time, though. Doing so would be proof that the coaching staff is high on Walker's training camp play. "Development can mean you just give a player minutes. We don't want to have that kind of a culture here. We want to have an 'earn it' culture," Carlisle said. Playing well, especially on defense, during game action will be important for Walker to earn minutes, and he'll have to be consistent. But he's starting off on the right foot with a strong first few days of training camp.
- Indiana Pacers believe that continuity is the right path for improvement after a conference finals run. CLICK HERE.
- Early training camp is more about refreshers, less about the new for Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on Myles Turner's future: 'We want him to be here'. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman dealing with groin injury heading into season. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers