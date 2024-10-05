Armed with Olympics experience for Canada, Andrew Nembhard confident heading into third season
INDIANAPOLIS — It's rare that a player on the same team has such a drastic change from one training camp to the next, yet Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is facing a much different reality today than he was last year at this time.
Entering training camp in 2023, the young ball handler was heading into his second season. He was working as the backup point guard, a role he would hold for the first two months of action before entering the starting lineup. During those two months, he dealt with kidney stones, a lower back injury, and a right knee issue. His second season ended up being a strong one with a dominant closing act yet it started off with many obstacles.
Now, things are much different. Nembhard isn't a low-experience player with a bench role heading his way. Instead, he's a clear starter. He spent his summer playing for Team Canada, and he suited up in four games during the Olympics — where he averaged 6.3 points and 1.3 assists per game. His epic conclusion to the playoffs and strong play in the Olympics combine for strong on-court momentum from the offseason. On top of that, the 24-year old earned a three-year contract extension in late July, something that came together while he was walking around in the Olympic village.
One year ago, Nembhard's role was unclear as a younger, less experienced player. Now, he's well established as a starter-level talent with international and postseason success. His confidence has improved dramatically, as has his contractual outlook. A lot has changed from year two to year three.
"The whole process of having more basketball, more competition this summer," Nembhard said of what has changed for the better this summer. "Get more reps, get better. Keeping a rhythm."
Nembhard's defensive capabilities and secondary shot creation gifts make him a great fit in the backcourt next to star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Together, they have been an effective tandem for two years now, and that continued in the postseason.
Both players can put pressure on the rim and keep the ball moving. Against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, there wasn't a soul on the court that could keep Nembhard out of the lane. Even when Haliburton went down with an injury, Nembhard kept the team humming.
"He's always very consistent, and the first three days [of training camp] have been no different," Carlisle said of Nembhard's start to camp. "He can guard any position... Versatility is such an important part of today's game. Guys like him are extremely valuable."
The early indications are that Nembhard and Haliburton will open the season sharing a backcourt again. Last year, the Pacers outscored opponents by 5.92 points per 100 possessions in those moments, they had a terrific offense and a competent defense.
Carlisle explained that Nembhard is a low-maintenance player. Sometimes, the head coach has to remind Nembhard how much he appreciates who he is and what he does. His team-first approach has been important for Indiana and its coaching staff.
That approach continuing after a terrific summer for Nembhard says everything about the type of player that he is. His confidence is way up, yet his disposition has otherwise remained the same, by all accounts.
"I feel good about my game," Nembhard said this week. "I love hooping, I love competing. I love being on the court and going against guys."
In general. Indiana is farther along as a team at this time than they were last season. Their continuity is helpful in that way. Training camp has been more about refreshers than teachings, and the team can iron out more details.
For a detail-oriented player like Nembhard, that approach adds to his level of play. "I think we got those reps already, so we understand what works, what doesn't work," he said. "We've got a base of what we like to do, and now we're just trying to add to it."
Last season, the Gonzaga product averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per game. Those numbers were 10.1 and 4.3, respectively, as a starter. In the playoffs, he upped those per game stats to 14.9 points and 5.5 assists — he raised his level on the biggest stage.
That should give the Pacers confidence that Nembhard will have another season marked with improvement. He's entering year three with an obvious role that won't change unless someone else on the roster explodes in impact. With more clear objectives and a ton of confidence, Nembhard should be even better in his third year.
Year three is when his two best teammates, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, took off. Haliburton became an All-Star in his third season while Siakam won the league's Most Improved Player award before being an All-Star in year four. Maybe Nembhard won't reach those highs, but he has a chance to show a ton of improvement even without accolades.
"It's always better to be healthy and have some reps from this training camp," Nembhard said of how he feels entering year three. "It's gonna be a smoother transition this year."
A smooth transition could make Nembhard even better. Everything is set up for him to have an impressive season. If he does, it could lead to improvement and make Indiana's bet on continuity look smart.
"Guys like him get to their third, fourth year and have national team experience and have success, there's just more of an unspoken confidence that they get," Carlisle said of Nembhard. "I see it. But truthfully, he's always been a pretty confident guy."
