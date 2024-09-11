Where former Indiana Pacers players ended up in 2024 NBA free agency
It has been well documented where players from last year's Indiana Pacers team landed in free agency. Jalen Smith signed with the Chicago Bulls, for example, and big man Oscar Tshiebwe joined the Utah Jazz. Isaiah Wong and Doug McDermott are still free agents.
But where did some more distant ex-Pacers end up? Here is a list of former members of the blue and gold that signed new contracts, and where, this summer.
Paul George: Philadelphia 76ers
George signed the biggest contract in the league in terms of average annual value, signing with Philadelphia on a four-year, $212 million contract. He played for the Pacers from 2010 through 2017.
Buddy Hield: Golden State Warriors
Hield was with the Pacers as recently as February of this year and spent about two years in Indiana. He was signed-and-traded from Philadelphia to Golden State this offseason and signed a unique four-year deal.
Goga Bitadze: Orlando Magic
Bitadze joined the Magic in 2023 after being waived by Indiana. He fit in well with his new franchise, and he re-signed with Orlando on a three-year deal this summer. The Georgian big man was with Indiana from 2019 up to 2023.
Aaron Holiday: Houston Rockets
Holiday was drafted by the Pacers in 2018 but traded away in a complicated deal that netted Indiana Isaiah Jackson. He has played for Washington, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Houston since that trade, and he re-signed with the Rockets on a two-year contract this offseason.
Tristan Thompson: Cleveland Cavaliers
Thompson only played in four games for the Pacers in 2021-22, but he enjoyed his time with the franchise. He has spent most of his career in Cleveland and went back to the Cavs in 2023-24 before re-signing in the offseason via a minimum deal.
Daniel Theis: New Orleans Pelicans
Theis was with the Pacers as recently as last year, and he spent parts of two seasons with the organization. He played in eight total games for Indiana, and he joined New Orleans on a minimum deal. There is a chance he starts for the Pelicans.
Nate Hinton: Houston Rockets
Hinton played in two games for Indiana in 2021-22 and was on a two-way deal with the franchise. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Rockets this summer.
Trevelin Queen: Orlando Magic
Queen was a stud in the G League when he spent the 2022-23 season with Indiana, and he played in seven games for the Pacers. The former G League MVP was on a two-way agreement with the Magic last year and re-signed with the franchise on another one in the summer.
- Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla says the Celtics series vs the Indiana Pacers was the toughest of their 2024 title run. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers officially sign T.J. McConnell to extension, deal contains team option. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers rookie-scale team options for Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Bennedict Mathurin are easy calls. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a power forward in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers