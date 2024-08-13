Former Indiana Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe signs two-way deal with Utah Jazz
Oscar Tshiebwe, who spent the 2023-24 season with the Indiana Pacers, has signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz. Utah announced the move earlier on Monday.
The Jazz had three players on two-way deals entering the day, so they waived guard Taevion Kinsey to open up a spot for Tshiebwe. The Western Conference group wanted to snag the big man and signed him after putting together much of their roster last week.
Tshiebwe spent his rookie season with the Pacers, but most of his time came in the G League. With the Indiana Mad Ants, the Kentucky product averaged 16.4 points and 16.0 rebounds per game. He won G League Rookie of the Year and dominated the glass all season long.
The rest of his skills are holding Tshiebwe back from getting more than a two-way deal. He showed promise in summer league with his passing, but largely looked like the same player from last season. After Quenton Jackson, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman agreed two-way deals with Indiana, there wasn't much room for Tshiebwe.
He was one of the last few restricted free agents remaining this offseason, but the Pacers pulled Tshiebwe's qualifying offer, a league source told Pacers On SI. That made him an unrestricted free agent, and he opted to sign with Utah.
Tshiebwe averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in eight appearances for the Pacers last season. His most productive outing — during which he had four points, six rebounds, and two steals — fittingly came against the Jazz.
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA take down France for a gold medal. CLICK HERE.
- Pascal Siakam focusing on little details this offseason, agent says he's headed for a 'big year' with Pacer. CLICK HERE.
- Forward Enrique Freeman agrees to a two-way deal with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Andrew Nembhard leaves 2024 Olympics ready for takeoff with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers