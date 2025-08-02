Former Pacers All-Star Spotted in Indiana Amid NBA Comeback Attempt
Former Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was reportedly spotted back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
Oladipo was supporting the WNBA’s Indiana Fever as they defeated the Phoenix Mercury without superstar Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined with a groin injury. Although Oladipo’s appearance in Indiana was unrelated to a return to the Pacers, it was nostalgic to see the former player back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Oladipo has not played in the NBA since the 2022-23 season after undergoing a second surgery to repair a torn left patellar tendon.
He told Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness he is “on the grind” and hoping to make his return to the NBA soon. Oladipo also shared his desire to make a comeback to the NBA on X.
The 2013 No. 2 overall pick is working with performance trainer David Alexander to help him through the recovery process.
The Pacers acquired Oladipo in a trade for Chris Paul with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Indiana University product quickly became a fan favorite and excelled with the Pacers.
Oladipo spent four seasons with the Pacers, earning two NBA All-Star selections in 2018 and 2019. He also won the NBA Most Improved Player award in his first season with Indiana and averaged a career-high 23.1 points across 75 games in the 2017-18 season.
Oladipo tragically ruptured his quad tendon in January 2019, which required him to undergo his first of two major surgeries in his career.
Then, Indiana ultimately traded him to the Houston Rockets in a four-team trade deal in January 2021. Oladipo was set to become a free agent and was not expected to re-sign with the Pacers, so Indiana cashed in on him to acquire former Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert.
The Rockets also traded Oladipo later that season to the Miami Heat, where he would spend the last two full seasons of his career. Oladipo struggled with the Heat, playing in only eight games in the 2021-22 season and then averaging a career-low 10.7 points in 42 games in 2022-23.
Now, Oladipo is a sports analyst for ESPN and a free agent looking to make his return to the NBA. He reportedly participated in a private workout that was “well-attended” by NBA and European teams, per ESPN.
