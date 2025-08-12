Former Pacers Star Myles Turner Will Regret Free Agent Departure, Insider Claims
The Indiana Pacers will have someone new manning the middle for the first time in 10 years. Myles Turner decided to leave Indiana after becoming a free agent for the first time in his career.
Turner will now play in Milwaukee for the next four years after signing a deal worth $108.9 million. His fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo will be heavily scrutinized.
While Turner believes this is the best fit for him and his family, one NBA insider believes that this is a move that he will come to regret making.
An NBA insider believes Myles Turner will regret leaving the Pacers
While speaking on Setting the Pace, SiriusXM's Justin Termine states that Turner will end up regretting heading to Milwaukee instead of heading back to play for the Pacers, comparing him to Victor Oladipo.
"I think Victor Oladipo is the perfect example of someone who regrets that decision (to leave the Pacers), and it certainly could happen with Myles Turner because even if Giannis is healthy this year and stays, that team isn't winning a first-round series in my estimation," Termine said.
Termine isn't high on the moves that the Bucks made in the offseason to improve their team, and that includes bringing Turner in. If Turner's ultimate goal is to win, he may have made the wrong choice.
The Bucks were eliminated by the Pacers in the in the first round in each of the last two years, so Turner has gotten a close look at what the Bucks have on their roster.
Myles Turner might regret leaving the Pacers for an increases role in Milwaukee
Turner is going to be counted on as the second-best player in Milwaukee, a role that he didn't fill in Indiana. He was horrendous in the NBA Finals, so the Bucks are risking a lot bringing him in.
Without Tyrese Haliburton passing him the ball and getting him wide-open shots, it's going to be tough for Turner to be as effective of an offensive player as he has been for the last few years.
This past season with the Indiana Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
