Full Injury Report for Pacers vs Rockets
The Indiana Pacers are set to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The Pacers will look to snap out of their funk as they've lost three of their last four games.
The Pacers have a 6-8 record through their first 14 games of the season. However, it won't get any easier as they face a tough Rcokest team, and they have nine players on the injury report, including their star big man, Myles Turner.
Turner is listed as questionable for Wednesday's match due to a right calf soreness. Turner sat during Monday's loss to the Raptors due to right calf soreness, though coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that the big man will likely return to the lineup for Wednesday's game.
With both Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) out for the year, the club will turn to Enrique Freeman if Turner is unable to return.
The Pacers will be in big trouble if Turner cannot go for the second game in a row. Turner was coming off arguably his best game of the season, where he scored 34 points on Saturday against the Miami Heat.
The Pacers have two other players ruled out besides Jackson and Wiseman. Indiana will be without and continue to be without Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard. Nesmith is dealing with a left ankle sprain and will be out until at least December.
Nembhard is out for at least another week due to left patellofemoral inflammation. With Nembhard and Nesmith out of the lineup, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Quenton Jackson are the next man up and have played great thus far, especially Mathurin.
However, the Pacers could even be even more shorthanded as they listed Sheppard and Walker as questionable. Walker is listed as questionable due to an illness, and Sheppard is listed as questionable due to a left oblique strain.
Sheppard, 23, missed Monday's loss to the Raptors due to a left oblique strain, though coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that he does not expect the injury to turn into a long-term absence. If Sheppard is unable to return Wednesday, Jackson and T.J. McConnell could see an uptick in playing time.
As for Walker, he was a late addition to the injury report for Indiana. The forward just made his first career start Monday against the Raptors, finishing with six points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. If Walker is unable to play, Obi Toppin could potentially see a massive workload.
More Pacers: Pacers Emerge as Favorites to Land Joel Embiid in Blockbuster Trade