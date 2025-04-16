Full Payoff Breakdown for Pacers vs Bucks Series
The Indiana Pacers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. It's a team that they don't particularly like, and there is a rivalry brewing between the two teams.
Indiana beat the Bucks in six games last year, but the Bucks did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo for that series. Damian Lillard also missed the first couple of games of that series.
This year, Milwaukee will have Antetokounmpo, but not Lillard. The Pacers always get killed by Antetokounmpo, but they have a game plan to contain him this postseason.
In order for the Pacers to beat the Bucks, they must stop Antetokounmpo from dominating. He likely will score 30 points in almost every game, but that's fine from Indiana's perspective.
They just can't let him score 50, especially when they don't have Lillard. The Pacers have to keep him somewhat contained.
Expect the Pacers to defend him with Pascal Siakam for most of the game, but Aaron Nesmith could see some time defending him as well. Siakam's length is something Nesmith just doesn't have.
Offensively, the Pacers are going to try to play a fast-paced game. They want to get up and down the court as quickly as possible.
Tyrese Haliburton is going to be the guy driving that pace. He has to be aggressive with his shot early. If he is, the floor opens up for everyone else to score.
Indiana's bench is going to be key, too. Obi Toppin has been playing some of the best basketball of his career over the past month or so.
His 3-point shooting has been excellent off the bench. That makes the rest of the bench even more dangerous when it comes to scoring.
Rebounding is going to be something the Pacers keep up with. They can't allow the Bucks to get second-chance opportunities in the paint.
The Pacers are content not being good offensive rebounders, but they have to rebound well on the defensive end of the court. That's a key part of what they want to do on defense.
It should be a very intriguing series, and perhaps the most intriguing series in the Eastern Conference in the first round.
