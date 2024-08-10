Furkan Korkmaz, who was waived by Indiana Pacers in February, joins AS Monaco
Furkan Korkmaz, who was traded to the Indiana Pacers during the 2023-24 season, has signed an overseas deal with AS Monaco, the team announced.
Technically, the Pacers were Korkmaz's last team. In February, he was dealt from the Philadelphia 76ers to Indiana in a trade that involved Buddy Hield and Doug McDermott. Indiana got second-round draft compensation, too.
However, to keep roster spots open that eventually led to contracts for Kendall Brown and James Johnson, the Pacers waived Korkmaz. He didn't sign with a different NBA team for the rest of the season.
"We're not just building a team for this year. We have a longer-range vision," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of his team's trade deadline moves.
Instead of returning to the NBA, Korkmaz is heading overseas. He's signing with Monaco, which rosters former NBA players including Elie Okobo, Jaron Blossomgame, Nick Calathes , Petr Cornelie, Donatas Motiejunas, Georgios Papagiannis, and Mike James. It's a loaded group, and the shooting ability of Korkmaz should pop on the squad.
The Turkish forward has averaged 6.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 328 NBA appearances. All of them came with the Philadelphia 76ers, including 33 playoff outings.
"Thrilled to join AS Monaco Basket! Looking forward to the journey ahead and the memories we'll create together. Let's make this season one to remember!" Korkmaz said of the deal.
The Pacers have 16 players on standard deals and three players on two-way contracts after signing Enrique Freeman this past week. They are full for the coming season and had no room for Korkmaz even if they wanted him.
