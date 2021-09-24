Metta World Peace Tweeted On Thursday About The Indiana Pacers

Former NBA player Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) sent out a Tweet about the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
The post from Peace can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
He quote Tweeted a Tweet from the Pacers that had a clip of Myles Turner dunking in it.
The Tweet from Peace said: "Go Pacers !!"
The post from the Pacers that he quote Tweeted can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.
Peace (then known as Artest) was an NBA All-Star and the Defensive Player of The Year for the Pacers during the 2003-04 NBA season.
