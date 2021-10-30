Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Here's What LaMarcus Aldridge Tweeted After Scoring His 20,000th Career Point In The Pacers-Nets Game
    LaMarcus Aldridge sent out a tweet on Friday night after scoring his 20,000th career point in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
    Friday night was a huge night for seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge, because he scored the 20,000th point of his career. 

    The Brooklyn Nets won the game 105-98 over the Indiana Pacers to advance to 3-3 on the season, and after the game Aldridge sent out a tweet, which can be seen embedded below. 

    Only six other active players in the NBA have achieved that milestone. 

    Aldridge finished the game with 21 points and eight rebounds. 

    The Paces fell to 1-5 with the loss. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

