Here's What LaMarcus Aldridge Tweeted After Scoring His 20,000th Career Point In The Pacers-Nets Game
LaMarcus Aldridge sent out a tweet on Friday night after scoring his 20,000th career point in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
Friday night was a huge night for seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge, because he scored the 20,000th point of his career.
The Brooklyn Nets won the game 105-98 over the Indiana Pacers to advance to 3-3 on the season, and after the game Aldridge sent out a tweet, which can be seen embedded below.
Only six other active players in the NBA have achieved that milestone.
Aldridge finished the game with 21 points and eight rebounds.
The Paces fell to 1-5 with the loss.
