HoopsHype ranks two Indiana Pacers point guards among league's top 30 at the position
HoopsHype recently compiled a list of the top-30 points guards in the NBA, in their opinion, and two Indiana Pacers floor general belong on the list.
The ranking, which was published by Frank Urbina, is designed to predict production for the 2024-25 season among point guards. Past output matters, but the list is designed to look ahead at the upcoming campaign.
Tyrese Haliburton, a gold medalist and All-NBA point guard, is near the top of the ranking representing the Pacers. He was one of the best players in the NBA last season, especially during the first few months of the campaign.
The 24-year old from Wisconsin is listed fourth among all point guards. The only players ranked higher than Haliburton are Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Brunson. All three are terrific talents and made All-NBA teams ahead of Haliburton.
Right behind the Iowa State product is Steph Curry, Tyrese Maxey, and Ja Morant. The point guard position is loaded, and Haliburton is near the top tier at the position.
Andrew Nembhard, the Pacers starting two guard who can naturally play the lead ball handler role, is also among the list. He is ranked 30th, the last spot noted.
Nembhard had a terrific close to the postseason and is one of the league's ascending backcourt players. He can do a little bit of everything and is strong on both ends. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per game last season.
Nembhard sits right behind Mike Conley, Terry Rozier, and Scoot Henderson on the list. T.J. McConnell is not among the top-30 point guards on the ranking. The entire HoopsHype piece can be found here.
