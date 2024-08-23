Indiana Pacers and Mad Ants wing Kyle Mangas breaks down play of teammates Jarace Walker, Quenton Jackson
On a recent episode of the Locked On Pacers podcast, Indiana Pacers and Mad Ants wing Kyle Mangas broke down the abilities of two teammates — Jarace Walker and Quenton Jackson.
Mangas, 25, signed with the Pacers via an Exhibit 10 contract last offseason and spent one day with the team in training camp. He was waived and ultimately spent the 2023-24 campaign with Indiana's G League affiliate, the Mad Ants.
There, he played with both Walker and Jackson often. Walker, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was frequently assigned to the G League club because there wasn't much playing time available on a deep Pacers team.
The Houston product wound up playing in 19 games with the Mad Ants, He averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in the G League and got chances to expand his game. It was a good opportunity for him to develop.
Walker ended up playing over 300 minutes more in the G League than the NBA during his first season. Mangas, who was with the Mad Ants all season, got to play with the young forward often. "He can do so many things on the court. I think he showcased that in the G League," Mangas said of Walker. "He has such great size and athleticism, but he showed that he can handle the ball a lot, make decisions. I think one thing about him, I think he's an underrated passer. I think some of that will start to come out more."
Mangas added that Walker was enjoyable to be around with the team. That isn't always the case for players who get assigned to the G League. But Walker adapted well to the team and was a great citizen when he had a stint with the Mad Ants. Pacers center Myles Turner broke down Walker's game recently, too.
Jackson, meanwhile, joined the Pacers in early March on a two-way agreement, and he re-signed earlier this offseason on a similar deal. The 25-year old has only been with Indiana in general for about five months.
He averaged 22.3 points and 5.4 assists per game for the Mad Ants in nine games last season. He fit in instantly with his new team as a rim attacker and shot creator, and he continued to show off those traits in summer league.
"I loved playing with [Quenton Jackson]. Brings a lot of energy to the team. We had played against him a couple times during the year with Windy City, and then he comes and joins us and just just fits right in," Mangas said. "[He] helped us get a lot of wins. Really athletic, just bouncy, explosive. Great teammate too. Tries to get other people involved, plays the right way. Gets guys open shots. If he plays with us this year, I'll be looking forward to that."
Jackson played in three games for the Pacers. Mangas, meanwhile, said he will sign another Exhibit 10 deal with the blue and gold.
