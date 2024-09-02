HoopsHype top-30 small forward rankings doesn't include any Indiana Pacers players
The Indiana Pacers don't have a small forward in the league's top 30 at the position, according to a list compiled by HoopsHype.
HoopsHype has ranked the top-30 players at every position in the league, and the lists are designed to look ahead. The intention is to order the best players at small forward for the 2024-25 season — just like author Frank Urbina did at point guard and at shooting guard.
This list, just like the shooting guard version, does not contain any players on the Pacers roster. Aaron Nesmith, who is clearly a three, was not ranked, and neither was any reserve — including Ben Sheppard, who could be getting some minutes on the wing in the coming season.
Nesmith averaged 12.2 points per game last season and shot 41.9% from long range. His three-point percentage ranked 14th in the NBA, and he paired it with good defense and improvement across the board. He can contain both guards and wings while shooting at that level, and his ability to slash into the paint made Indiana better.
The 24-year old is improving, but he didn't make the top-30 list. The last five players ranked are Kelly Oubre, Keldon Johnson, Dillon Brooks, Zaccharie Risacher, and Derrick Jones.
Sheppard doesn't deserve to be on the list, but he can shoot and defend. He has a chance to be near this level at his best, but he will have to improve in other areas of his game across the next few years to make it.
Nesmith, though, certainly deserves consideration for the league's top-30 small forwards. He will try to prove it during the coming season. The full list can be found here.
