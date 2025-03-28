How Pacers Matchup Against Pistons in Potential Playoff Series
For most of the second half of the season, the Pacers have been fighting to keep hold of the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They have been trying to get that spot to keep home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
For most of that time, they have been fighting with the Milwaukee Bucks for that spot. It looked like those two were destined to match up in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year.
With the DVT diagnosis for Damian Lillard, they have fallen back. They are now in sixth in the East, two and a half games behind the Pacers.
The Detroit Pistons are now in the fifth spot, and they look like the most likely first-round opponent for the Pacers. That is, unless the Pacers catch the Knicks for the third spot in the East.
If that doesn't happen, the Pacers and the Pistons will meet in the playoffs for the first time since Reggie Miller's final season in 2004-05. Rick Carlisle was also the Pacers' coach at that time.
So, how do the Pacers match up with them? Pretty well.
In the regular season, the Pacers finished 3-1 against them. They provide problems for the Pistons.
Detroit just doesn't have the offensive firepower to consistently outscore Indiana. Cade Cunningham has been amazing this year, and Malik Beasley gives them some outside shooting, but no one else consistently performs offensively.
When the Pacers are at their best, they play at a fast pace and get up and down the court. They are a very hard team to stop. Detroit just simply can't keep up.
Detroit has done a great job of beating up on the bad teams in the league recently, and that is why they have made this jump in the standings. In a playoff series, it seems unlikely that they can handle a team like Indiana.
The Pistons will be ready to make noise in the playoffs in a couple of years. This year is not their year, especially if they have to take on the Pacers.
