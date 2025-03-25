Pacers Rumors: Warriors Could Have Interest in Myles Turner This Offseason
The Indiana Pacers will have an essential summer ahead of them. They will have to make tough choices about a handful of their players, and some harsh decisions could be on the horizon. It could be the difference between being a contender next season or missing the playoffs entirely.
Only time will tell how it all pans out. Nonetheless, their biggest priority will be Myles Turner and his pending free agency. The long-time center is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and there's a chance he could find a new home this summer.
The 29-year-old will have many eyes on him this summer. One team that could show interest in him is the Golden State Warriors.
Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway Wolrd ranked the top 20 centers available this summer and ranked Turner first. In the process, Bitar believed the Warriors could be the best first for the former first-round pick.
"Myles Turner is one of the premier shot-blockers in the NBA, and his free agency will be fascinating. A versatile big who can shoot the three (39.3%), Turner has been the anchor for Indiana's defense for years, but with the Pacers trending younger and prioritizing flexibility, they may not be willing to offer him a long-term deal at his market value.
Given his skill set, Turner should have no shortage of suitors—contenders in need of a modern two-way center, like the Golden State Warriors, could be in the mix. Turner’s contract expectations will likely be around $25-30 million per year, and teams looking to make a deep playoff push will have to decide if they can afford to invest that much in a center. "
Turner would be valuable to the Warriors, who have long lacked a versatile big man. The former Longhorn has been solid for the Pacers this season, averaging 15.6 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three in 62 games and 30.7 minutes of action.
If the Pacers want to retain Turner, they would need to wait to sign him until he becomes a free agent. An extension is not in the cards.
The Pacers have one of two options: pay all their players as much as needed to keep the roster together or avoid paying the luxury tax and create as much financial flexibility as possible.
