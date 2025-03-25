Pacers Have Real Chance to Overtake Knicks in East Standings
The Indiana Pacers have mostly been worried about getting some space for the fourth spot in the East. That spot would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Milwaukee and Detroit have been the two teams that the Pacers have been fighting with for that spot. After beating Minnesota on Monday night, the Pacers now have a two-game lead over the Bucks and a two-and-a-half-game lead over the Pistons.
Indiana has won five straight games and seven of their last eight. All of a sudden, they have some bigger goals that they could accomplish thanks to the winning streak.
The Pacers now are within striking distance of the New York Knicks for the third spot in the East. New York has gone 4-6 in their last ten games, and now Indiana is just two and a half games behind them for the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
Indiana would love to get into that third spot for the playoffs. It would give them a first-round matchup with the Pistons, a team they think they match up great with.
The Pacers went 3-1 against the Pistons this season. If that's the team they end up playing in the playoffs, they would feel great about their chances of advancing.
Having Tyrese Haliburton healthy has made all the difference. His play after the All-Star break has been the kind of play that they need from him in order to make a deep playoff run.
Haliburton was able to get some rest in the last week or so, and the Pacers still won games with him sidelined. That's a great sign for this team as the playoffs get closer.
Even if the Pacers don't catch the Knicks for that third spot, they still feel good about a matchup with the Bucks in the first round. As long as they are healthy, they think they can make as deep of a run as they made last season.
The Pacers will be a team that no one wants to play once the playoffs do arrive.
