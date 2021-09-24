Knicks Host Pacers In Preseason Opener

The NBA season is already almost here.
The Indiana Pacers will play their first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season on October 5, at Madison Square Garden in New York City against the Knicks.
12 days from Thursday is when the game will take place.
The Pacers and Knicks faced each other three times during the 2020-21 NBA season.
In the first contest, the Pacers won 121-107 in Indiana, but then lost the next two times they faced the Knicks (one in Indiana and one in New York).
