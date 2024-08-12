Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin hosts basketball camp in Indiana, talks offseason
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin hosted a basketball camp for dozens of kids recently, per social media post from the Pacers.
Toppin, who re-signed with Indiana this offseason, has spent time in Los Angeles throughout the summer. Staying with the Pacers was an easy choice for the 26-year old, and he's been working hard to get better since the 2023-24 campaign ended. During summer league, the Brooklyn native told Pacers On SI that he's been hitting the gym three times a day and six days per week this summer. Chris Johnson is his trainer, and Johnson has been helping in the weight room as well as with shooting work.
Recently, Toppin assumed Johnson's role of helping others. He hosted over 40 kids for a camp that helped with fundamentals. Last year, Toppin held a camp at the University of Dayton — where he played his college basketball — and he focused on the basics there as well. He loved the excitement of the campers.
During his camp in Indianapolis this summer, Toppin decided to dunk on some of the attendees. "No mercy," he said in a video posted by the Pacers. "You're going to be the victim!" he told a camper.
The camp was held in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Pacers play their games. Toppin averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the blue and gold last campaign, and he played in all 82 games during the regular season.
"Kids had fun, I had fun." Toppin said in a video posted by the team. "This offseason, I've been working out a lot. Working on my game, working on my body. Trying to get better every single day for this upcoming season."
The four-year pro averaged 10.9 points per game in the playoffs and helped Indiana reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
