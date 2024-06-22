Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard named to Team Canada training camp roster ahead of 2024 Olympic games
Team Canada officially announced their summer roster ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard made the squad.
20 players make up the group, and they will participate in a training camp ahead of the Olympics. That will begin on June 28 and run through July 7. Beyond Nembhard, NBA players Nickeil Alexander-Walker, RJ Barrett, Oshae Brissett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trey Lyles, Jamal Murray, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, and Andrew Wiggins are on the roster.
"Each of these players is prepared to proudly represent our country in Paris, and we're looking forward to regrouping next week in Toronto to begin what I believe will unify Canadians across the country this summer," Rowan Barrett, the general manager of Team Canada's Senior Men's Program, said in a statement.
After training camp, Team Canada will take on Team USA in a scrimmage on July 10 in Las Vegas. Both countries have already qualified for the Olympics, and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will be opposite Nembhard for that game.
After that battle, the Canadian squad will head overseas for a few more international friendlies ahead of the Olympics. The official 12-man roster for the 2024 Paris games will be revealed at a later date.
"That's going to be a great honor for him," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said in late May of Nembhard possibly being on the squad. He also noted that Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin will be with Team Canada despite not being a part of their Olympic squad, and that proved to be accurate. Mathurin, along with Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, "will also attend training camp to gain valuable Senior Men’s National Team experience, but they will not compete for roster spots this summer," per a release from Team Canada.
Nembhard has prior experience with the national team, including the FIBA U18 Americas Championship and the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He has improved tremendously in recent seasons and has a chance to be on the Olympic roster as a result, a deserved accomplishment for the 24-year old should it happen.
