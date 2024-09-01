Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle sits courtside as Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever beat Dallas Wings
On Sunday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were down south to battle the Dallas Wings. It was a big game for the Fever as they had a chance to get over .500 — and they are currently in a heated playoff race.
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was courtside to take it all in. The Pacers head coach was in charge with the Dallas Mavericks for over a decade, so he has plenty of ties to the Dallas area. He's commented on Clark's play before.
"What she's doing, what she's done is quite phenomenal," Carlisle said of Clark when she was still playing in the NCAA ranks. The Pacers coach was impressed by her 40-foot stepback jumpers at the time.
"For the city of Indianapolis, you've got Tyrese [Haliburton]... you've got Caitlin Clark... It's exciting times," Carlisle said a few months later after the Fever drafted Clark. He sat courtside with Pacers assistant Jim Boylen for the Fever's home opener.
This time, the Fever were on the road, but Carlisle still stopped by. He wore a University Of Virginia hat and was shown on the Bally Sports Indiana broadcast of the game.
Clark was terrific again, finishing with 28 points and 12 assists in a 100-93 win. Two other guards were also excellent and set up an exciting game — Kelsey Mitchell had 35 points for the Fever and Arike Ogunbowale had 34 for the Wings.
The win pushed Indiana to a 17-16 record. They've over .500 for the first time in a while — they could clinch a playoff spot as soon as this week. Carlisle's Pacers, meanwhile, will start training camp in a few weeks.
- How Johnny Furphy can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- The Indiana Pacers and T.J. McConnell have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers players who could enter free agency in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a shooting guard in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers