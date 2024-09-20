Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle details position change for Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker is working on shifting his position from the four to the three.
In a more positionless NBA, players with certain skill and size requirements can play at effectively any spot on the floor. Walker is no exception. He has played several positions during his basketball career, including both point guard and center while in high school, but he is naturally thought of as a power forward.
His size at six-foot-eight-inches intuitively makes him a four man, especially at 240 pounds. Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan likened Walker to a linebacker last offseason after the team selected him in the lottery during the 2023 NBA Draft.
Going forward, Walker is shifting his responsibilities from the power forward spot to small forward. That change is something that became noticeable earlier in this offseason — the young wing started games at the three for the Pacers during summer league, and his slight change in position was alluded to throughout the summer at various times.
Indiana's head coach, Rick Carlisle, discussed that shift earlier this week during an interview on 107.5 The Fan. Carlisle, asked about Walker on The Wake Up Call, dove into Walker's reality.
"We're in the process of a position change there. He needs to keep that momentum going," Carlisle said of Walker. "I'm not going to get into exactly where he may or may not be projected in the lineup. But he's got a real chance to play if he can continue that momentum."
Carlisle noted that Walker started to earn that momentum by getting in shape earlier in the offseason. That allowed him to, in Carlisle's eyes, show some physicality, defense, and rebounding during summer league — key skills for Walker's growth with Indiana going forward. He did it all at the small forward spot this offseason.
The head coach added that the coming week in Orlando — where the Pacers are holding a players-only minicamp — is big for Walker.
Having the young forward learn skills that will make him a more effective small forward is smart by the Pacers. Not only does it give Walker positional versatility — he can slide back to the four in the future if need be — but it also gives him a more direct route to playing time. Between Obi Toppin, Pascal Siakam, and small-ball lineups with Aaron Nesmith, there just isn't much opportunity for minutes at power forward with Indiana's current roster construction. At the three — where the current mix of players is Nesmith, Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, and Johnny Furphy — Walker has a better chance to earn more immediate playing time.
Last season, the Houston product averaged 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game across 33 outings. With Bruce Brown, Buddy Hield, Doug McDermott, Jordan Nwora, and various other Pacers players from last season out of the picture, more opportunities should be coming Walker's way in the coming campaign. Even if he doesn't earn them right away and is out of the rotation, he should be able to hit the hardwood in the cases of injury to just about any rotation player.
Indiana kicks off preseason play in just a few weeks. The 2024-25 season begins in just over a month.
- Pascal Siakam hosting and motivating Indiana Pacers teammates for minicamp in Orlando. CLICK HERE.
- The game slowed down for Aaron Nesmith last season, and the Indiana Pacers reaped the benefits. CLICK HERE.
- Jannero Pargo hopes to be a head coach one day, growing toward that goal with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a center in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers