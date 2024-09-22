Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle provides update on Bennedict Mathurin injury, previews young guard's season
Indiana Pacers young guard Bennedict Mathurin missed the final few months of the most recent NBA season with a torn right labrum, but his health status is where it needs to be ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
Mathurin was nearly cleared for contact as of mid-July, and he's been seen in videos playing with his teammates during Indiana's ongoing players-only minicamp. He's dunked and overall moved well in social media posts shared by teammate Pascal Siakam. Mathurin averaged 14.5 points per game last year.
Indiana's head coach, Rick Carlisle, was asked about Mathurin during an interview on The Wake Up Call on 107.5 The Fan earlier this week. "He's doing great physically," Carlisle began. Mathurin appears to be in the right spot from a health perspective.
Then, Carlisle went into more detail about some of the things he hopes to see from Mathurin during his third season, which begins officially in just over one week. "There's some adjustments that we talked to him about making. Offensively, it's playing faster. Running faster, running harder. More quick decisions. working on recognition," the head coach said. He went on to explain that physical play didn't lead to foul calls as often down the stretch of the 2023-24 season, and one of Mathurin's strengths is getting to the foul line. He will have to adjust — and making quicker reads will help in that area.
During Mathurin's exit interview after the most recent season, he acknowledged some of the areas that he feels like he needs to grow. "Anywhere I played in my entire life, I was the best player. I had the ball in my hands. I didn't really have to adjust around my teammates as much as I need to now," he said. His talent is immense, but he is still adjusting to meshing his skills with Indiana's rapid style. He made clear strides in that area last season and was in form after the All-Star break but before his injury last season.
Mathurin also noted that he has to trust his teammates more going forward. Because of his injury, he had to sit and watch during the Pacers long playoff run — he learned a lot from it but still badly wanted to be suiting up on the hardwood. His buy-in to the blue and gold's system is happening, and it should continue in 2024-25.
Carlisle added that Mathurin has a lot of upside defensively, and that may be important for the Pacers in the not-so-distant future. "The bigger thing than anything is defensively. We've talked to him since he got here about being a great two-way player," Carlisle said of Mathurin. The young guard is better on the ball than off of it right now. "He's got a lot of growth and upside defensively. With his strength and athleticism and his determination, we believe that he can make great strides there."
The Arizona product was the sixth-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and is a terrific scorer, especially for his age. How he blends in with his team, especially with the emphasis now more on winning than developing, will be a major storyline to track in the coming campaign.
