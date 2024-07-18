Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin close to being cleared for contact after shoulder injury
According to Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is close to being cleared for contact after an early March shoulder injury.
Mathurin suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder in a game against the Dallas Mavericks just over four months ago. He shared in May that he's been healing well, and not long before that, he could be seen doing shooting and ball handling working with his right arm for the first time. "I'm taking care of my body, doing rehab. Working out and getting stronger," he said.
Mathurin, 22, also spent some time with Team Canada during the summer as they prepared for the Olympics. He was not in consideration for the final roster, but he got experience and tips from some talented NBA players about his future.
He should be able to handle physicality soon. Carlisle, while speaking on a summer league broadcast of a game between the Pacers and Brooklyn Nets, shared that Mathurin is close to being cleared for contact.
"We're still building our team. A couple of our most promising young, talented players didn't even play through that whole stretch. Mathurin was hurt with a shoulder injury," Carlisle began while talking about his team's Eastern Conference Finals run. "And he's almost been cleared for contact."
Mathurin was courtside for the game that Carlisle made these comments. Indiana's summer group lost in overtime. Carlisle also joked on the broadcast about having a shorter summer after a longer playoff run, and he shared some notes about young forward Jarace Walker.
"I feel like it definitely builds fire in me going into next season," Mathurin said of being forced to watch during the playoffs last season. He averaged 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game during the regular season.
Mathurin won't play for Indiana again until the preseason in over two months.
- Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman says opportunity to develop was key in his free agency decision. CLICK HERE.
- Rim pressure and comfort help Johnny Furphy have best game yet in summer league for the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle hopes to see motor, rebounding, defense from Jarace Walker this summer. CLICK HERE.
- Obi Toppin couldn't imagine signing anywhere but with the Indiana Pacers in free agency. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers