Bennedict Mathurin knows where he needs to get better. Doing so is vital for him and for the Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin just wrapped up a season that was both successful and difficult for the same reasons.
The 22-year old is a terrific scorer, especially for a player of his experience level. His points per 100 possessions number would have been nearly top 50 in the league had he played enough games to qualify for statistical leaderboards, and only a dozen or so of the players ahead of Mathurin are as young as he is.
Yet to fit in on a Pacers team that has other talented ball handlers and scorers, Mathurin needed to grow the rest of his skills. Passing, shooting, off-ball work, defense, the works. Head coach Rick Carlisle shared early in the season that he and Mathurin had a 40-minute conversation about ways that the Canadian guard can impact the game without touching the basketball, and a few nights later Mathurin had 22 points in a win.
During some outings, Mathurin's scoring was vital to Indiana's success. Other nights, he showed significant progress in the areas Indiana hoped he would grow. In between was a mixed bag. Consistency and continued growth will be what defines Mathurin's future in Indiana, and he knows it.
Speaking at his exit interview after the season, the young guard made it clear that he's aware progress is needed despite being such a talented player. "It wasn't easy for me," Mathurin said of the steps he made as a passer and quick decision maker. "Anywhere I played in my entire life, I was the best player. I had the ball in my hands. I didn't really have to adjust around my teammates as much as I need to now."
The young guard said that when he entered the league as a youngster, he knew he wouldn't be the best player on his team anymore. But it's still been hard to adjust to that reality, and he admitted such during his exit interview. "Being able to trust my teammates, that was the biggest thing. Knowing the ball is going to come back to me," he said. Now, after watching the end of the season from the bench, he wants to change things.
In early March, Mathurin suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder. It kept him out for the remainder of the regular season as well as Indiana's deep playoff run. He had to watch while his teammates marched through every challenge until the Eastern Conference Finals.
In many ways, that was also hard. Mathurin said it gave him more fire, and he certainly learned a lot. But he hated sitting out and not getting the valuable experiences. "It's also a blessing to be able to witness that early in my career. Seeing how hard it is to get to that level," he said. "Especially going into next year, having everybody know who we are. Having an X on our back. It's going to be hard, but that's the fun part of it."
The next steps of Mathurin's career will be defined by how he responds to hard things. He knows he has to get better and find the right balance of being himself and fitting in. He showed an extremely high peak at times as those things clicked, and he'll hope that happens often next season.
He also needs to prove he can be consistent. Scorers like him have an offensive role in the postseason, yet he will have to blend that with the rest of his skills. The way Mathurin spoke during his exit interview makes it clear that he's aware of his upcoming reality.
He spent 2023-24 trying to get to know his teammates better. His competitiveness on the court created a narrative, in his eyes, that he isn't the best teammate. He disproved that, something center Myles Turner commented on early in the season. When Mathurin was hurt, he spent more time connecting with his fellow Pacers and baking.
Those actions are proof of concept that when he identifies perceived weaknesses in his game and mentality, Mathurin corrects them. As he tries to become a more impactful player while simultaneously being a wonderful scorer, he will have to do the same thing.
"Just buying in and doing what's right for the team. That was the main thing for me this season, to be able to play through the system," Mathurin said of his most important developments this campaign. His scoring dipped, but he was more efficient. "I feel like I've done a pretty good job, obviously better than my rookie season."
The hope for the young guard is that he can continue that trend. Maybe that's via defensive growth, which is something he recognizes must come next. Perhaps it's just more skill improvement as a passer and off-ball player. Either way, Mathurin is prepared for the next stages of his career.
He's a great player with a solid base. Few young guards can put up points and draw fouls like he can. Now, it's up to Mathurin — who enjoys criticism — to make important steps in his career. His exit interview showed that he's ready to do so and make the Pacers better.
