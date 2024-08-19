Indiana Pacers: Keisei Tominaga and Isaiah Wong to play in G League Fall Invitational
To-be Indiana Pacers guard Keisei Tominaga and former Pacers guard Isaiah Wong are both scheduled to play in the G League Fall Invitational next month.
The event, which will feature two games between a G League squad and Serbian club KK Mega, is scheduled to take place on September 4 and 6. KK Mega will take on a team called G League United, which will be "comprised of select G League prospects & stars who will represent the G in domestic and international competitions," according to the G League.
Wong was the 55th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and played for the Pacers last season. He appeared in one game and scored two points — since he was on a two-way contract, most of his time came in the G League. The Miami product averaged 15.8 points per game for the Indiana Mad Ants.
While Wong's most recent NBA team is still the Pacers, he played for the Phoenix Suns in summer league and still has not signed anywhere for the coming season. The G League Fall Invitational will be another chance for him to prove himself to NBA teams.
Tominaga, meanwhile, is a rookie guard who went undrafted back in June. The Nebraska product agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pacers not long after the draft, as reported here in Pacers On SI.
The 23-year old didn't end up playing for Indiana in summer league action, though. Instead, he played for Japan in the Olympics — where he made multiple appearances but was eliminated during the Group Stage. On an Exhibit 10 deal, Tominaga could be with the Mad Ants this coming season.
Indiana's G League team is still being sorted out for the coming season. Some recent and upcoming talent for the squad will be on display early next month.
