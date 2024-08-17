Which Indiana Pacers players could be representing their country in the 2028 Olympics?
The 2024 Olympics have come and gone. Both Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard represented the Indiana Pacers in the Men's Basketball competition, with Haliburton taking home a gold medal. Former Pacer Chase Budinger was an Olympian, too, but he was playing beach volleyball.
The attention now turns to the 2028 Olympics, and they will be hosted in Los Angeles. Because of the location, the United States have already qualified for the Men's Basketball competition in LA28. The other 11 teams will be determined over the next few years.
Before 2024, the last Pacers player to be an Olympian was Paul George in 2016. After two more Pacers players reached at least the quarterfinals in the 2024 Olympic games, who could be playing in 2028?
Tyrese Haliburton — United States
Haliburton already has two tours for Team USA and is a natural candidate for another. He will be just 28 years old for LA28 and was one of the young players on the red, white, and blue this summer. His experience and talent will matter.
The Pacers star now has a fourth-place finish in the 2023 World Cup and a gold medal from the 2024 Olympics. Team USA's current head coach, Steve Kerr, is a fan.
"I would say most of our other guys are kind of combo [guards] — Steph [Curry], Jrue [Holiday], LeBron [James] is kind of a point forward. Tyrese is really a floor general, your traditional point guard," Kerr said.
Brian Windhort of ESPN suggested that Haliburton could be in the mix in the future with the program.
"Tyrese Haliburton was slowed in the Olympics by a minor leg injury — Team USA didn't announce it, but he had an MRI, sources said — and was caught in a numbers game, but he still has a future with the program," he reported.
Andrew Nembhard — Canada
Nembhard suited up for Canada during the 2024 Olympics, and he played in every game for the top-eight finishers. He played well throughout the tournament, and at 24-years old, he should be in the mix for future competitions with Canada.
"Point guard is a vital position in FIBA, the games are short, every possession matters and that's one of his great strengths," Rowan Barrett, the general manager of Canada's men's national team, said of Nembhard. "He's a very, very good decision maker, very calm."
In the Olympics, Nembhard averaged 6.3 points and 1.3 assists per game. His defense was important for the Canadian side, too, and his ability to fit next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and/or Jamal Murray should make him a natural piece on future squads.
Pascal Siakam — Cameroon
Cameroon basketball is not usually an Olympic contender, but they reached an Olympic qualifying tournament for the first time since 2008 this year. The country is ascending in Men's Basketball and has some impressive finishes in AfroBasket during the last 20 years.
Siakam was named to the Olympic pre-qualifying team this year, but he did not play due to his free agency. While his talent level suggests he will be in the mix in 2028 if Cameroon is still playing, his contract is a four-year deal that expires in 2028, so he will be a free agent again. A future contract extension could improve his chances of being an Olympian.
Bennedict Mathurin — Canada
Mathurin was with Team Canada this summer during their pre-Olympic camp, but his shoulder injury made it impossible to fully participate. He was not a candidate for the actual Olympic squad, but he still trained with the group.
Clearly, Canada wants him to be a part of the program in some capacity, so expect Mathurin to be in the mix come LA28. The Canadians have guard depth, so making the squad will be challenging, but Mathurin is talented enough to do it and can operate on the wing if need be.
He has prior experience with Team Canada and expressed his desire to represent his country before the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Mathurin is certainly worth keeping an eye on over the next four years — and he's still young.
Johnny Furphy — Australia
Furphy was already one of the 22 players selected for Australia's preliminary Olympic squad this year, though he did not make the final cut. As the rookie wing improves, he should certainly be in the mix with the Boomers.
The Australian team could use Furphy's shooting and size, and they'll lose some wing talent to age over the next four years. If Furphy establishes himself in the NBA, then he could be an Olympian in 2028 — and Australia should qualify.
"Keeping a close eye on the Boomers right now. It's been pretty exciting to see what they've done," Furphy said on The Paceroos Podcast of potentially playing for Australia in the future. He likes the impact young guys are having on the program. "Keeping a close eye kind of watching it. Picturing myself playing in that sort of FIBA environment is definitely exciting.... kind of the ultimate goal for me." Furphy will be 23 during the next Olympics.
Enrique Freeman — Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico reached the Olympics this year, and Pacers rookie Enrique Freeman is of Puerto Rican descent. His international future is undetermined, but he could be a player to keep an eye on in future seasons.
He's posted a picture on Instagram of himself training in San Juan, Puerto Rico before. If Puerto Rico qualifies in 2028, Freeman would be eligible to be a member of the squad. He'll be 28 at the time.
- Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is finally a winner after a gold medal with Team USA. CLICK HERE.
- After a small NBA Draft slide into the second round, Indiana Pacers wing Johnny Furphy has a chip on his shoulder. CLICK HERE.
- Forward Enrique Freeman agrees to a two-way deal with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Andrew Nembhard leaves 2024 Olympics ready for takeoff with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers