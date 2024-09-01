Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton says he did tried to do some recruiting with Team USA
Tyrese Haliburton spent his summer with NBA stars on Team USA. The Indiana Pacers point guard won a gold medal with the squad, and he got to pick up a lot from his United States teammates.
Now, he's back home. He's spent some time in Indianapolis and attended a few Indiana Fever games, and he more recently went back to Wisconsin. That's Haliburton's home state — he was born and raised in Oshkosh.
Haliburton recently held a basketball camp while in Oshkosh. He also spoke with reporters, including Justin Marville of the Oshkosh Northwestern. In that conversation, Haliburton detailed some of his conversations with Team USA stars, including some recruiting he did on behalf of the Pacers.
"I recruited every guy on that team basically," Haliburton told reporters with a laugh. "Anyone that wants to come join us in Indiana, I'm all for it."
Relationships have formed among United States stars for years. Bam Adebayo and Damian Lillard became close with Team USA, for example, and that played a part in Lillard's hope to be traded to the Miami Heat last summer, per reports.
"There will probably [be] something that comes out of it," Haliburton said when asked if any stars from Team USA will team up. "I definitely got recruited, but I'm not going anywhere."
Haliburton told Marville that he created many bonds while with the group. He shared that he was texting with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry recently as the two have grown closer. They were two of the best shooters on the Team USA squad.
The Pacers star guard also detailed some of the things he learned from his United States teammates. Marville's full story can be found here. Haliburton averaged 2.7 points and 0.7 assists per game across three outings during the Olympics.
- How Johnny Furphy can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- The Indiana Pacers and T.J. McConnell have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers players who could enter free agency in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a shooting guard in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers