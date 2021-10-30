Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against Toronto Raptors
    Publish date:

    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against Toronto Raptors

    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Saturday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Saturday night's game against the Toronto Raptors, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The two teams faced off earlier in the week in Canada, and the Raptors had a dominating 118-100 win. 

    Coming into the game, the Raptors are 3-3, while the Pacers are 1-5 and in the midst of a three game losing streak.

    Read More

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17013746_168388303_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against Toronto Raptors

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_12893689_168388303_lowres
    News

    If You're Betting On The Raptors-Pacers Game This Is Info You'll Need To Know

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17053206_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For The Game With Toronto Raptors

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_17052932_168388303_lowres
    News

    Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17028475_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam's Status For Raptors-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16018226_168388303_lowres
    News

    Caris LeVert's Status For Raptors-Pacers game

    1 hour ago
    Malcolm Brogdon
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Game Against Raptors Announced

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16965852_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Twitter Is Going Crazy Over James Harden Not Getting This Foul Call During The Pacers-Nets Game

    2 hours ago