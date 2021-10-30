Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against Toronto Raptors

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Saturday night's game against the Toronto Raptors, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The two teams faced off earlier in the week in Canada, and the Raptors had a dominating 118-100 win.

Coming into the game, the Raptors are 3-3, while the Pacers are 1-5 and in the midst of a three game losing streak.

