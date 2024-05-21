Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 1: Kristaps Porzingis out, final injury report, official starters May 21
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics kick off the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals tonight in TD Garden. The Celtics are the favorites in the series, but the sixth-seeded Pacers have already taken down two teams with better records in the postseason. They'll try to do it again.
Indiana has been rolling on offense in the playoffs while the Celtics slow pace and defense has cruised through two rounds. “They’re well coached, they have great pace,” Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla said of the Pacers before Game 1.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the action.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be missing Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. His season is over.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was effective during the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In the playoffs, they are +66 in 249 minutes — they have been great when things have gotten tougher.
Boston Celtics injury report
The Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) and Xavier Tillman (personal reasons) as out.
Boston Celtics starting lineup
Guard: Derrick White
Guard: Jrue Holiday
Forward: Jaylen Brown
Forward: Jayson Tatum
Center: Al Horford
The big Conference Finals action will start in about half an hour. For more on Game 1, click here.
