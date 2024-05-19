With the Indiana Pacers facing elimination, Pascal Siakam delivered a masterpiece
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers could have been sent packing on Friday night. Trailing 3-2 in their series with the New York Knicks, they needed a win to keep their season alive and force a Game 7.
To avoid a loss, the Pacers stars needed to be stars. And Pascal Siakam was up for the challenge. The two-time All-Star forward has deep playoff runs in his past and knows what it takes to win big games. With his 2023-24 season hanging in the balance, the veteran forward shined.
With the Knicks banged up, they've been starting multiple guards. Their fourth-largest starter on Friday night was Josh Hart, and he's several inches shorter than Siakam. It was important that the former All-NBA forward took advantage of that matchup.
He did. When Siakam had smaller players switched on to him, Indiana gave him the rock. In the post, at the elbow, wherever he was on the court, he was in attack mode. And he delivered. According to the NBA's matchup data, Siakam was 5/8 with Hart as his primary defender, and the Pacers had an absurd 136.1 offensive rating during possessions in which that matchup existed.
"When they put a smaller guy on him, we need him to do what he does," Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith said of Siakam. "Attack the paint and be a beast down low."
Early in the series, the Knicks put OG Anunoby on Siakam. Anunoby is one of the league's best defenders, and someone on Indiana's roster had to absorb that matchup. Siakam was the unlucky winner, scoring 33 points in the first two games of the series. Game 2 featured his worst shooting percentage in the postseason so far.
But Anunoby came down with an injury in that second game, and he hasn't played since. New York's original plan was to open games with Precious Achiuwa, a taller player who is more of a center than a four man. In his two starts, Siakam went 16/23 from the field and had 40 points. That wasn't working for the Knicks, and the Pacers evened up the series.
"I just try to play my game to be honest," Siakam said of attacking his situations after Game 6.
The Knicks needed to adjust, so they pulled Achiuwa from the starting five for Miles McBride. They punted on the Siakam matchup, instead opting for speed and spacing on offense. It worked in Game 5, though Siakam still had 22 points. He poured in a ton of baskets in the fourth quarter.
It's been clear watching the series progress that Siakam has gotten more comfortable, and he knows where his spots will be. As one of the better individual scorers in this series, it's his job to make sure that he takes advantage when he is given opportunities.
In Game 6, he was. New York started small again, and the two-time All-NBA forward was ready to pounce. He crushed Hart, tossing in jumpers over him throughout the game. He made three baskets over Achiuwa, too, and whenever Jalen Brunson was switched on to him, Siakam looked to score. The new Pacer showed exactly why the blue and gold traded for him in January. He's a matchup nightmare when he's rolling.
"It was just activity," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Siakam's successes. "We played harder tonight, which was a must."
It was do-or-die for the Pacers in Game 6. They needed to win to keep their season alive and force a pivotal Game 7. They succeeded, and Siakam was the leader of it all. He controlled the game on both ends and punished whatever matchup came his way.
"I think the way we're playing, it doesn't really matter. I've got to continue to play my game no matter what's happening on the other side," Siakam said after the win.
The star forward, who hoped to be a leader in the postseason and showed it with his play in round one, finished Game 6 with 25 points. That led Indiana and was only matched by Jalen Brunson in the outing. He added seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the victory. He did it all, and Indiana outscored New York by 20 in his minutes.
"Composure," Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton said of what Siakam added. "His experience, his poise has helped a lot... he was huge for us, getting a lot of early seals. Helping rebound the ball. I thought he played one of his better overall games in a Pacers uniform. What a great time to do it."
The Pacers needed Siakam to be that level of player in Game 6 to keep their 2024 going. Without him punishing a favorable matchup, the season would have ended. But he did what star players do and took over, leading Indiana forward. Now, the team has a chance to reach the Eastern Conference Finals with a win on Sunday.
It's all possible thanks to Siakam's Game 6 performance.
