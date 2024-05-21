Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 1 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 21
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics kick off the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals tonight. The Celtics won the regular season series 3-2 against the Pacers, but both teams likely feel that those outings don't matter going forward. The games in the Conference Finals will look different.
Boston is the NBA's top seed remaining while Indiana has been the league's best offense in the postseason. It's the first series between the two teams that isn't in the first round, and the Pacers will hope to punch their second-ever ticket to the NBA Finals. Boston is their toughest test yet.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are huge underdogs as they are currently +10.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 220.5.
Pacers vs Celtics Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. He won't play in the playoffs.
The Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) as out and Xavier Tillman (personal reasons) as questionable.
Key Matchup
Pascal Siakam vs Jayson Tatum: Siakam has been a guiding force for the Pacers in the postseason. When the going has gotten tough, his scoring has saved Indiana. He was massive to start the first round and end the second round.
He will be critical against the Celtics as well. His scoring will be required, and he will spend some possessions defending superstar forward Jayson Tatum. If he can slow the talented wing at all, it would go a long way for the blue and gold.
