Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 3: Khris Middleton is in, final injury report, official starters April 26
The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight for the third game of their 2024 first-round series. It's currently 1-1 in the best-of-seven set, with the Pacers winning more recently. They looked excellent in Game 2.
Tonight will be the first playoff game in Indianapolis since 2019, and the Pacers are excited about it. It's a Gold Out, with t-shirts being distributed to every fan. Indiana has a chance to take the lead in the series with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out, and they hope to take advantage.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the action.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. He is the only player listed on the injury report — the team has been largely healthy during the postseason so far. Their two-way contract players are unavailable in the playoffs by rule.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was effective in the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In Games 1 and 2 in Milwaukee, they were +18 in 45 minutes — they've been a solid group of late.
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out with a calf strain. He is getting closer to a return but still isn't ready. Chris Livingston has a non-COVID illness and is also out for Milwaukee.
Khris Middleton, who is dealing with a sprained right ankle, is available to play.
Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup
Guard: Damian Lillard
Guard: Patrick Beverley
Forward: Khris Middleton
Forward: Bobby Portis
Center: Brook Lopez
The game will begin in 30 minutes. For more on Game 3, click here.
