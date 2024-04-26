Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 3 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds April 26
The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series tonight. It's the first postseason game in Indianapolis since the 2019 playoffs — Indiana played a series in the NBA bubble in 2020 and hasn't been a postseason squad since.
Now, they return home to their fans in a best-of-seven set for the first time in a half decade. The players are all excited about the opportunity, especially after splitting the first two games of the series in Milwaukee. It's a key outing with the set knotted up and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful to play.
"There are endless cautionary tales about the road team winning Game 2 and coming home and not being able to respond the right way," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of his team after they practiced on Thursday. He's hoping the blue and gold look crisp again tonight.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Wisconsin, ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites as they are currently -5.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 221.5.
Pacers vs Bucks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out.
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful due to his left calf strain. Chris Livingston (non-COVID illness) is doubtful and Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain) is questionable.
Key Matchup
Myles Turner vs Brook Lopez: In Game 2 of the series, both Lopez and Turner upped their level of play. Lopez was red hot early, raining in threes and creating space on the floor for his teammates. His defense has always been terrific. Turner, meanwhile, bounced back and was more efficient while also rebounding and passing at a high level.
Both bigs finished with 22 points and were better than they looked in Game 1. If one of the two starting centers can clearly outplay the other one tonight, it will go far in deciding the game. Turner was the superior five in Game 2, the only win for Indiana in the series to date.
- Pascal Siakam entered the playoffs wanting to be the Indiana Pacers leader. He left Milwaukee on top of the league. CLICK HERE.
- 'Embarrassing': Indiana Pacers have dreadful opening to playoffs in Game 1 loss to Milwaukee Bucks. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark meets Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, gets praise from Rick Carlisle. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers use dominant Pascal Siakam outing to win Game 2 over Milwaukee Bucks, even up the series at 1-1. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers