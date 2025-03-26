Injured Lakers Star Upgraded Ahead of Pacers Showdown
The Indiana Pacers have turned into one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won seven of their last eight games and now have a shot to catch the Knicks for the third spot in the East.
Indiana has been one of the best teams in the NBA since the All-Star break with Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup. He has played at an All-NBA level when he has been healthy enough to be out there.
The Lakers now come to Indy looking to break a losing streak. They have lost three straight games and look like one of the most inconsistent teams in the league.
Heading into this game, the Lakers have some injury issues. The good news for them is that one of their forwards was upgraded prior to the matchup against the Pacers.
Rui Hachimura is now probable for this game. He has become one of the Lakers' most important players because of his 3-point shooting and his defense.
Indiana will have a tougher time winning this game if Hachimura is out there on the court. His length on the perimeter could give the Pacers some trouble.
Both teams are in a fight for seeding. The Pacers are currently fourth and are just three games behind New York for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Lakers have fallen to fifth in the Western Conference standings. At one point, they were second in the West. They are trying to get back into that spot.
Indiana is really good when they have everyone healthy and ready to go. Now that they have Haliburton back from his sore back, they are a much more dangerous team.
The Lakers are just trying to build more chemistry with LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the court together. They are hoping that they can give the offense what it needs.
So far this season, Hachimura is averaging 13 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three.
