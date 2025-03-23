Pacers' Rick Carlisle Has NSFW Rule His Team Must Follow
The Indiana Pacers escaped another close game against the Brooklyn Nets to win their fourth straight contest. Indiana has been playing much better of late and they are in a strong position as the postseason is quickly approaching.
However, before the game against Brooklyn, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle discussed one aspect of his team that he isn't happy about. Carlisle has been frustrated with his players going after the referees and wants his team to stop moving forward.
"You just have to leave those (expletive) guys alone," Carlisle said in his pre-game news conference on Saturday. "And women. Leave them alone. Let me get technicals. I'm good at it. I led the league a couple of years ago. I don't like spending the money, but you gotta support your players. But when players do it, it leads to problems at the other end. ... That kills. You just can't have that."
The Pacers head coach wants his players to take a breath and settle down before reacting. If he gets a technical, it's one thing but players being ejected from games can be detrimental to their overall chances.
Carlisle has been around long enough to know that going after refs is never a good idea. Not only can be it hurtful to the team in the moment but many refs will remember different instances and retaliate in crucial moments.
"They're great people," Carlisle said. "Being in the league this long, being in head coaches' meetings where officials come in a social setting, you get to know these people, they're tremendous people. Just think about it. They're willing to do this in these hellaciously difficult environments and they're the standard-bearers of our game. They're special people, that's the way I look at it. Relationships are things you gotta work at."
The Pacers will need to keep their frustrations in check if they want to find success this season. Indiana has all the tools to make another deep playoff run but will need to show consistency on the court over the next few weeks.
Only time will tell if the Pacers will listen to Carlisle but this simple message could be the difference between an early playoff exit or a deep run.
